Readers’ letters - February 2

We’ve made our bed now

I notice the Guardian newspaper and left-wing know-it-all Derek Hatton are having a pop at Jeremy Corbyn over his three-line whip for the Article 50 vote, which is allowing the PM to shunt us out of Europe.

That is a ridiculous position to take against the Labour leader.

We had a referendum and, yes, it was a terrible decision built on lies but where does democracy fit in if we start going against what the entire nation voted for?

It would be equivalent of the “we know best” attitude displayed by the Parliamentary Labour Party when they decided to try and oust Corbyn after he was legitimately elected by the party members.

We have made our bed so now we must sleep in it, otherwise we are making a mockery of the whole political system that we have fought wars to keep.

Harry Francis

via email

nhs

Stop playing PC games

Most people will find it quite amazing that, at a time of massive problems within the NHS, the BMA has found time to indulge themselves in political correctness by producing guidelines to their 156,000 doctor members on how to deal with patients.

They advise that pregnant women should not be referred to as expectant mothers but as “expectant people”. The elderly as “older people,” disabled lifts as “accessible lifts” and those who are biologically male or female should be called “assigned male or female”.

All of this “aimed at promoting an inclusive workplace” and, referring to maternity and pregnancy, it says “ Gender inequality is reflected in traditional ideas about the roles of women and men”.

Political correctness is the invisible enemy, whereby people are intimidated into surrendering their long-held and common sense views by people with an agenda to change society into their own rather bland and dull world of socialism which stifles freedoms.

The BMA should stop playing their political games and get on with the job that they are paid to do. They should also think of real ways to improve the NHS and, with it, the patients they treat.

Philip Griffiths

North West President, UKIP

health

Risks of roast potatoes

We are now advised by the Food Standards Agency that we should be careful as to how we toast our bread and that roast potatoes – like bacon – can cause cancer. Well I know one thing, burnt toast in crumb form does not restore your hair – I have tried it for years.

I recollect a Health and Safety Inspector once telling me that you could eat asbestos and it wouldn’t hurt you.

Think I will stick to roast potatoes but only at Christmas and Sundays – after I’ve completed the risk assessment.

Ron Clayton

Address supplied

usa

US decides its own policy

Surely I’m not the only person to think that Theresa May was well within her rights to say that American foreign policy is decided by America and the UK decides its foreign policy? Why should we interfere in another country’s decisions? It hasn’t been a successful policy recently in Iraq, Afghanistan or Syria.

Hilary Andrews via email