Readers’ letters - January 19

Profit before production

I am very concerned at over development. If this continues, all our farm land will be developed and we will have no land to grow our own food.

We will then be held to ransom by other countries who value farming and producing food.

The problem we have here in Britain is we have a greed culture and profit is all that matters.

The long-term future of this country means nothing to them.

We need to change before it is too late, the so-called affordable homes are anything but affordable.

The developers are as much to blame for flooding as global warming, if at all global warming exists.

They fill in the drainage ditches farmers used to maintain and rip out hedgerows, damaging our environment and wildlife.

They rip out trees, a large oak tree can draw up to 50 or more gallons of water per day. Broad leaf trees use more water than coniferous trees.

Developers should be made to replace hedgerow instead of building walls. They should also plant broad leaf trees.

Are developers out of control environmental vandals?

David Speight

via email

We also have responsibility

I am appalled at the constant criticism of this wonderful organisation, the NHS.

In my opinion it is not all the Government’s “fault”, nor is it the “fault” of NHS staff, GPs or a lack of funding, some of the responsibility is ours.

We live longer, we have more support and drugs than ever before to keep us going, we no longer care for each other, the extended family has gone, the young cannot care for relatives as they live nowhere near them or they simply do not want to, some work long hours and have no time, we eat too much, drink too much, smoke too much, exercise too little, bringing on medical conditions.

We often do not consider the alternatives – the chemist, buying paracetamol, changing our lifestyles.

If we all did our bit, do your readers think it would help? Because I think it is worth it.

Mrs D Chadwick

Address supplied

Who’s your Heart Hero?

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is asking your readers to nominate their Heart Hero for our Heart Hero Awards 2017.

The four categories this year are:

n Inspiration award

n Fighting spirit award

n Young hero award

n Heart health professional award

These awards recognise and celebrate the exceptional contribution of our supporters, fundraisers, volunteers and partners who have made an exceptional contribution to our fight for every heartbeat.

Since the BHF was established, the annual number of deaths from heart and circulatory disease in the UK has fallen by half.

In the 1960s more than seven out of 10 heart attacks in the UK were fatal.

Today at least seven out of 10 people survive – and as a result of the improvements, today and every day 200 more people will survive a heart attack in the UK alone.

We are asking readers to nominate their Heart Hero, so that we can celebrate their achievements in helping us to eradicate this devastating disease. To find out more and to sign up, go to our website www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes

Simon Gillespie

Chief Executive

British Heart Foundation