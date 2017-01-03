Readers’ letters - January 3

Foxes are vermin

As a boy of 12 in 1956, spending Christmas on a Norfolk farm, with friends my father made in the Second World War when stationed there pre-D Day, whose sideline was livestock transportation, we took the horse and pony of a huntsman and his son to the West Norfolk Hunt which met then at Aylsham.

A thoroughly enjoyable day out for both hunters and followers, the son returned “bloodied” which I had heard of, but never seen before.

Tim Bonner of the Countryside Alliance is exactly right to condemn opposition to hunting as class warfare.

Foxes are vermin who kill domestic livestock, not just for food but for pleasure, and need culling constantly. Also, if there was ever an outbreak of rabies here again, foxes would spread it like wildfire.

When there are so many more important issues to consider, that so much parliamentary time is being wasted on the subject of fox hunting seems pointless to me and I am sure many others.

D

via email

community

Speak up for libraries

The Speak up for Libraries campaign (speakupforlibraries.org) exists to highlight the plight of libraries in the UK, such as the hundreds of libraries which have closed since 2010, resulting in thousands of librarians being sacked and communities losing access to vital staffed library services. Library users and staff can help highlight the plight of libraries in their area and advocate for change by emailing the Conservative Government’s library taskforce at libraries

taskforce@culture.gov.uk and contacting their MP.

Martin Vaughan

Address supplied

society

Rents are far too expensive

With rapidly rising numbers of homelessness, Britain faces a catastrophic housing crisis.

This Government is currently responsible for a ridiculously low level of new houses with almost all being built for purchase.

What is needed is houses built by local councils for rent. Without action in this direction, the nation will face housing exploitation that will make the horrors of the 1950s and 60s Rachmanism pale into insignificance.

Due to people being unable to buy a house, many are compelled to rent in the private sector where most rents are extortionate.

Furthermore, tenancy agreements are harsh and the condition of many rented properties leaves much to be desired.

There is an obvious need to redress these imbalances in the private rented sector by the introduction of fair rent tenancy agreements.

However, I would be surprised if a Tory government would introduce such legislation.

Instead of wasting billions on projects like HS2, this Government should divert the money to pay for a massive social housebuilding programme.

A roof over a person’s head is a basic human need. Also in the fifth richest economy, few should be homeless. In conclusion, when we finally leave the EU, there will be less pressure to house migrants from eastern Europe.

Indeed, the policy of any decent government should always be to house indigenous homeless Britons before any EU migrants.

Dr Glyn Powell

via email