Readers’ letters - January 31

USA’s ‘Trojan horse in Europe’

How times change.

For years the UK made applications to join the European Common Market, but each time was rejected by the French President de Gaulle, who saw Britain as America’s Trojan horse in Europe.

The Conservative Prime Minister Edward Heath took Britain into the Common market in 1973 and divided his own party on the issue.

Labour Party Prime Minister Harold Wilson did what Heath failed to do and held a referendum. The people voted in favour of Europe by a 2-1 majority, this too divided the Labour Party.

Last year’s referendum was supposed to sort out the matter but has divided the country, brought down Prime Minister David Cameron and put an end to George Osborne’s ambitions to succeed Cameron.

His successor Theresa May went AWOL during the referendum and now we witness a British Prime Minister sitting at the table with a US president who I consider to be the most racist, homophobic, misogynist advocator of torture in my lifetime.

Former US President Obama wanted the UK to stay in Europe, Trump is pleased we didn’t. For years, America and other countries condemned the Soviet Union for building the Berlin Wall and now Trump is in the process of building a wall on the Mexican border, at an estimated cost of £75bn, and the Mexicans say they won’t pay for it, meanwhile Donald Trump is rattling sabres with China with the intentions of having a trade war.

We live in dangerous times and if Theresa May goes ahead with her support for the US President then the former French President de Gaulle has been proved right about Britain’s subservient position to the USA.

John Appleyard

Address supplied

EU incapable of reform

The referendum result, irrespective of the margins, showed that the British people voted to leave a dysfunctional organisation run by unelected and unaccountable politicians whose sole aim is to create a European superstate by stealth.

The result was a vote for self-determination. I fail to see how the process was flawed or am I missing something?

Cameron, however ill-advised, was the only leader to offer a referendum on Britain’s future. One wonders why Clegg and Miliband did not offer the same. Why would any leader refuse its people a say in the destiny of their country? I do not recall either one being asked why.

In the next few weeks, MPs have a choice to vote on Article 50, whether with their conscience or with the wishes of their constituents. Are these the same MPs whose conscience allows them to abuse their expenses and flip their homes? However, I do believe that there are some who behave with integrity.

A vote to remain would give Brussels a green light to override national sovereignty. The EU has shown itself to be incapable of reform with a complete disregard of the opinions of the people it purports to represent.

I remember the sight of Theresa May being cold-shouldered by leaders at an EU meeting in Brussels in December last year. Such petulance one might expect from a child but these are grown men! Do we really want our destiny determined by a group of self-serving Eurocrats whose vindictiveness towards the UK becomes more and more apparent by the day?

Ray Rebane

Address supplied