Readers’ letters - June 13

May should step down as PM

– and let Corbyn take over

While Mrs May’s election campaign was shambolic and hidden from contact with the voters, Jeremy Corbyn was a revelation to the majority of voters.

People witnessed on TV, radio, and in mass rallies and the walkabouts, a man who bore no resemblance to the feeble-minded,incompetent extremist caricature sketched by the media.

He refused to adopt the neo-liberal consensus that making big business and the rich elite pay more tax is unthinkable, while squeezing low paid workers, single parents, the disabled, the self-employed, students, young unemployed and state pensioners is just the way things are.

Corbyn has tossed into the dustbin of history the assertion that Labour cannot prosper with distinctive progressive policies.

Whatever dodgy deals the PM does with the DUP, she is dead in the water. She should step down now. It is only a matter of time before her time runs out, which could be an early election.

But Jeremy Corbyn is ready to answer the challenge of leading the minority government. Advocating policies capable of being supported by other parliamentary forces, as well as outside Westminster, merits a positive response.

His commitment to guarantee on his first day in office the residence rights of EU nationals living and working in Britain would get negotiations with Brussels off to a more positive start than can be expecte0d from a Tory lame duck, and show how well people will live after leaving the EU. The agenda of investment for jobs, housing, public ownership, education and the NHS must be given its opportunity.

Royston Jones

via email

Marxist rule could come here

Theresa May won the election, in terms of seats and popular votes. She failed to win a working majority for the following reasons.

Firstly, a bad campaign team failed to appreciate that her opponent is a street fighter. Corbyn’s life has been one long engagement with protest meetings.

May was, and is, too genteel by comparison.

He was, therefore, allowed to get away with outrageous promises, such as no tuition fees for university students, an action that would have cost a minimum of £11bn.

Secondly, Labour used the social media to dupe the under 30s. They know little about Corbyn’s support of terrorist organisations, and care even less.

His stance on Trident, and his antipathy towards our armed services is of no consequence to an age group reared on Twitter, Xbox games and intent on causing political mischief.

The under 20s are rebels like Corbyn.

It has always been so.

Thirdly, Tory social care proposals were deliberately distorted by Labour and these were allowed to be repeated without proper rebuttal.

Many people do not need the winter fuel allowance.

Fourthly, Labour is dead. It has been taken over by a Marxist/ Trotskyist clique, manipulated by Momentum and others.

The Democratic Labour Party and the giants of the past that headed it are gone.

They have been replaced by an inexperienced, irresponsible and incompetent group of politicians who care little for this nation.

Before the next election, young voters, in particular, need to read about the miseries, the sheer incompetence and the stultifying regimes that Marxist/ Trotskyists, who governed Russia, Cuba, and much of Eastern Europe, inflicted on people.

Such regimes still rule in North Korea and places like Venezuela.

Wake up before we have one here.

Dr Barry Clayton

Address supplied

Brexit needs all parties not one

As the electorate chose not to entrust a single party with government – the only consensus is a lack of consensus – is not the answer a cross-party commission to preside over Brexit?

Andrew Mercer

via email