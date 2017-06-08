Readers’ letters - June 8

Stop giving terrorists all this free publicity

In the aftermath of the atrocities committed in London on the evening of June 3, the BBC News asked Yvette Cooper of Labour for her thoughts.

In doing so, she echoed the sentiments of Theresa May, by saying: “We should take down those companies who allow (a certain organisation) propaganda.”

I couldn’t agree more!

Let’s start with the BBC, specifically its news programmes.

They continually show such propaganda.

This should also include broadcasting any reference to (a certain organisation) being responsible or claiming responsibility.

This just gives them more free publicity and rams it down the whole nation’s throats.

Indeed, should the PM actually carry out what she said, the BBC, regardless of its so-called impartiality, will be made to conform to the new broadcasting rules and the director general, as well as others, should face criminal prosecution if it fails to conform.

It is not too early for the BBC to start applying these rules now and thus show real respect to all the victims of the three terrorist attacks in the last three months.

A Still Irritated BBC Viewer

‘Magic money tree’ of party

Tory politicians are constantly claiming that Labour’s policy pledges are funded by a magic money tree.

This, despite their funded programme, in contrast to the Tories’

plan, which is “trust us, we will tell you after the election”.

The only magic money tree I know of is the one that funded the Tory Party to the tune of £5.46m in the first quarter of this year.

Would this money be from companies the Tories claim would leave this country if Labour’s tax plans affected them?

They could join those other well-known companies that are keen to maximise their profits in this country, but not so keen to pay the level of taxes the rest of us have no choice in paying.

Denis Lee

via email

Both sides are understandable

Re: Anger as London school trip axed. There’s so much division on this subject, I don’t think the schools can win on this one.

Just the other day I heard about a school trip that was going ahead and everyone condemned it.

My personal view is that one of these attacks happened in Manchester,

on our doorstop, and cancelling the trip to London sends the wrong message to the kids.

Their first experience of London now will be fear.

However, I would understand parents who decide the trip is not for them as some parents will be currently avoiding big city life until it calms down a bit – both sides are understandable.

It should be a parental decision if money has exchanged hands.

Peter Hill

via Facebook

Vanity project or the NHS?

The Labour Manifesto has been costed at around £48bn. The promises will change the lives of many for the better. Compare this to the £56bn the Tories wish to spend on a High Speed Train project. It is a vanity project. What would you prefer? One expensive fast train or money for police, NHS, schools, pensioners and the younger generation.

Susan Thomas

via email