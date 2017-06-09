Readers’ letters - June 9

New Zealand or Britain – which is the safer nation?

If nuclear weapons deter nuclear war, then what are nuclear fallout shelters for?

They are only for top people; at the top of politics, army, navy, air force (and their families).

The rest of us – 65 million people – will be outside those shelters being blasted by nuclear bombs or killed by radioactive dust poisoning us, or causing cancers to kill us.

If a shelter is planned for 1,000 people, with food, medical supplies, fuel, water, what happens if 1,000,000 people go there?

It would be standing room only, no space to lie down (so they sleep standing up?)

There would not be enough food for all of them, so the guards would have orders to shoot dead anybody who did not have a pass.

We would be killed both by our enemies and our own people.

New Zealand does not allow American warships into its harbours because they might have nuclear weapons on them.

If there were to be a nuclear war at that time, the harbours could be targeted and destroyed by enemy missiles and millions of New Zealanders could be killed.

New Zealand people are safe because they do not have any nuclear weapons. British people are told that they are safe because they do have nuclear weapons.

One of them is wrong. Which is wrong?

If you thought there would be a nuclear war next week, where will you and your family prefer to be – Britain or New Zealand?

Royce Bradshaw

Address supplied

Can sense ever prevail here?

Another atrocity, this time in our capital city.

So we have the Prime Minister saying enough is enough! It doesn’t take much of a brain to realise that. Enough was enough 30 or 40 years ago.

I allude to Enoch Powell’s so ridiculed “Rivers of Blood” speech.

We seemed to have passed though our decades of political correctness to a point where a bit of sense prevails.

Somewhat too late.

This country has been a shining example of caring for everyone except its own citizens.

The saying goes...give an inch and take a mile...how true this is.

It is wonderful to live in a country where everyone’s beliefs should be heard, however they should never be allowed to force others to

accept them.

We now live in a so-called democracy where people

expect benefits for all manner of things.

How often do you hear about single parents with several children struggling to exist?

As a responsible person, I would consider first if I could afford to give the child a proper life, not expect others to pay for it.

Now we have a situation where so many people claim benefits, the system cannot cope.

Our NHS system, once the envy of the world, is collapsing. When an increasing

population uses such a service with no limits or charges, for all and sundry, how on earth can it possibly cope?

It is certainly time that we did as other countries do and charge visitors to our country for using it.

We are now in a position that is almost impossible to rectify.

Unfortunately, people don’t see eye to eye and integration doesn’t happen, basically because people prefer to be with their own kind.

In despair

via email

We’re just not interested

The Daily Mail was in a tizz over Pippa’s million pound wedding. Her sister married into royalty, that doesn’t mean Pippa is a member of the monarchy. The way the papers and news went on about it, it’s just stupid. Good luck to all the people who get married, but can we forget about the obsession with the Middletons?

Jayne Grayson

via email