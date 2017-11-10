Readers’ letters - November 10

Our MPs represent their political parties – not us

Recent accusations of inappropriate behaviour opens yet another window on life as an MP.

They seem to exist in a Westminster bubble far removed from the realities of life in our austere world in the North West.

So, what are our expectations?

I believe we deserve representatives who show respect to all individuals, no matter what gender, race, religion or political persuasion.

To my mind they need to have experience of the issues we face every day, not be products of the Westminster/political party training academy.

Some of their behaviour appears to demonstrate a belief that they are superior to the rest of us mere mortals.

The sexual harassment seems to result from a view of superiority, and previous issues on expenses also suggest they feel MPs are answerable to no-one.

However, the worst problem which needs urgent resolution is that, although we all vote and elect MPs, they don’t represent us.

Once they get to Westminster, they seem only to represent their political parties and consequently the furtherance of the imbalance of infrastructure investment towards London and the South East.

AF

Address supplied

No wrongdoing in ‘Paradise’

The media is falling over itself with revelations of overseas investments termed the ‘Paradise Papers’.

In reality, it is no more than a disclosure of legal activities well known about for generations, but now being used for political gain by embarrassing well-known names over unsubstantiated sums of money.

If the so-called Paradise schemes are legal, as acknowledged to be the case, there is no wrongdoing. If the electorate no longer want these legal forms of investment, they should lobby the politicians to legislate against them and not seek remedy by joining a cheapskate witch-hunt.

The left-leaning Jeremy Vine show on Radio 2 delighted in a comment that “the rich never have cared for the poor”. Where do the so-called poor think social care comes from if not the so-called rich?

In life there is a central band of human compliance, with opposite ends of the fiscal spectrum occupied by people who do not pay their full taxes and people who claim benefits which they are not entitled to. Rather than blaming inequality on the so-called rich, the politicians of all colours should pursue the dishonest players at both ends of the spectrum and the media can then constructively name and shame. If our politicians choose not to act accordingly, then they are the real villains of the piece.

Tony Armitage

via email

No confidence

in government

It is hard, whatever our politics, not to feel distressed at how our country is being governed and by whom.

The irresponsible behaviour of Ms Patel and Mr Johnson, the increasing evidence that Mr Davies is not up to the job and that his department is shedding experienced officials by the day are just the latest indications that, as a Prime Minister, Mrs May is inept, even if she is honest.

And these, among others, are those who are leading us through the most delicate and difficult negotiations in living memory.

I respect the sincerity of those who voted to leave the EU and those who voted to stay, but either way it’s no longer possible to have confidence in the ability of the present government to deliver anything that will be to the advantage of the United Kingdom.

Tony Green

via email