Readers’ letters - November 7

The situation with the Catalonia independence referendum has much in common with the EU referendum in the UK.

Most opinion polls prior to the referendums showed the majority of voters in the UK being in favour of remaining within the EU, and those in Catalonia were in favour of remaining within Spain.

Furthermore in the UK, with Brexit proving to be more complicated than voters were led to believe, most opinion polls now show that an even greater majority think that the vote to Leave was a mistake, and that Britain will be worse off as a result.

What both cases illustrate is that large minority determined groups can exploit referendums.

Along with 11 million other people, I watched, and thoroughly enjoyed, the Sunday evening BBC TV programme Blue Planet II.

Sir David Attenborough is in a class of his own. His narrative during the entire programme was just right, interesting, stimulating, thought-provoking and did full justice to his magnificent camera crew, frogmen and sailors.

Their skill and patience is outstanding.

Hopefully the world will take note and positively act upon Sir David’s dire warnings about the amount of polluting plastics dumped by man in our seas.

This series, like all Sir David’s, is worth the TV licence alone.

We now know through the press that the firm McAlpine, given the government contract to upgrade Big Ben, will not be using British steel but instead has opted for steel from Germany, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

How it must warm the hearts of the steel workers in Port Talbot and elsewhere to know how our politicians are more than happy to give million pound contracts out without making provision that all goods must be procured from the UK.

Still it is only a follow-on from Cameron and Blair who sent contracts overseas for ship and train building while closing the same factories in this country.

Is there no MP who will demand we put our country first?

Chance to change views

While not condoning MP Jared O’Mara’s remarks 15 years ago, Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott did worse by supporting the IRA, in my opinion. When questioned regarding this support, Diane Abbott retorted it was over 30 years ago and that views change. This young man O’Mara may have ‘changed’ too.

