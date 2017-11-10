Readers’ letters: November 8

I’ve never heard of any complaints about vaping

I gave up smoking at the age of 50, after having smoked for nearly 35 years.

I have not had a cigarette for over five years.

I could not have done this without my e-cigarette.

Apart from the financial benefits, I feel much healthier and cleaner.

In the five years I have been using e-cigarettes, I have never once had anyone come up to me and complain about my habit offending them.

Indeed, some of my friends who were ardent anti-smokers when I did smoke have said that they do not find it offensive to have people doing it around them.

I do agree that some e-cigarette contraptions emit far too much vapour and these should be toned down.

However, using a standard run-of-the-mill contraption emits the minimum and is not in any way, to my mind, offensive.

Weekend A&E departments are full up and down the country at night time with people suffering from the ill effects of alcohol from their night out.

I’ve yet to hear of anyone in there being treated for using or suffering from the side effects of an e-cigarette whilst out.

Richard Shaw

Address supplied

Tackle social care crisis

Despite social care being a hot topic at the General Election, ever since then it has been ignored, with just a vague promise of action in the summer via a Green Paper and hints that the dementia tax will be introduced, despite huge unpopularity.

That 1.2m figure is growing every day. Care homes are closing and home care providers are handing back unviable contracts because there simply isn’t enough money in the system to keep on delivering the right level of care.

The forthcoming Budget should be used to tackle the social care crisis once and for all and if the Government doesn’t, the public should hold them to account.

Stop putting it off, end the fear, anxiety and uncertainty and announce how we are to fund the huge social care deficit in the future.

Mike Padgham

via email

He’s made his bed in Syria

What a flaming cheek from the parents of Jihadi Jack, who are threatening the Government with legal action if it doesn’t bring their son back from a Kurdish prison.

He’s the lad who left Britain three years ago to join Isis.

His parents served time in prison because they sent money out to him in Syria so he could buy some new glasses apparently, not to fund any kind of terrorist acts, so they say.

He’s renounced Isis now and escaped but has been captured by a Kurdish group.

He’s suffering so badly in prison and it’s not very fair, say his deluded parents.

Well, if I was in charge of the laws of the land, I would say he’s made his bed.

Sorry Syria wasn’t to his liking but it once was, so you can lie in that bed.

Jayne Grayson

via email

False economy

It makes no sense to cut numbers in police forces. Theresa May, with George Osborne, cut the police service to shreds and yet still expects the same service from depleted numbers.

When will this Government realise it is false economy to cut police numbers to save cash, when the cost to the public is far greater than the cost of police officers?

Peter Hyde

Address supplied