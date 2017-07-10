Youth Zone’s spectacular summer holiday activities

Wigan Youth Zone’s summer of fun will soon be in full swing with the return of its summer holiday club.

The ever popular club will run from Monday July 24 to Friday September 1 and is available to all Youth Zone members ages eight to 12.

The holiday club is open every weekday over the school holidays from 8am to 6pm, with staff delivering fresh and exciting activities every single day.

On top of the usual holiday club activities such as baking, art zone, climbing wall, skate park and music lessons, young people can also get involved in some exclusive activities available for Summer 2017.

As part of the club, young people can attend cheerleading and drama camp, take part in the Junk Trunk scrap project and WYZ’s Bake Off Challenge.

Also this summer, Wigan Athletic Community Trust will be at Wigan Youth Zone delivering Summer Holiday football camps on the weeks commencing Monday 7, Monday 21 and Tuesday August 29.

The weekly camps will be fun and friendly and run from 10am to 3pm, topics that will be covered at the camp include passing, dribbling, heading, shooting and finishing with games and matches, ending with a football tournament.

All of which will be delivered by qualified Wigan Athletic Community Trust coaches and free for those booked onto Wigan Youth Zone Holiday Club.

One parent said: “The youth zone was established to give local young people plenty to do during their leisure time and to introduce them to new activities, some of which they might take further.

“It keeps them off the streets, if you like.

“I think it is a wonderful asset and my children use it all the time, especially during those long summer holidays away from school when boredom is prone to set in. I would urge other parents and their children to consider the club: there is so much to do!”

This summer the Youth Zone is offering an exclusive offer of £30 per child for a full week (must be booked for five consecutive full days).

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, bookings must be made before 4pm on Friday July 14 2017.

Bookings can be made over the phone on 01942 612 060 or at Wigan Youth Zone reception.

Bookings after this time will revert to the usual advanced booking rate of £8 for a full day and £5 for a half day.

For more information about Wigan Youth Zone’s Summer Holiday Club or becoming a member of the Youth Zone, go to www.wiganyouthzone.org