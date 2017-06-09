Yvonne Fovargue: I don’t take it for granted

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue vowed never to take her constituents for granted after securing an emphatic election victory.

The Labour candidate also promised to continue to be an “accessible” MP and a “strong voice” for residents.

The Makerfield result arrived shortly before Wigan’s just after 1am but many inside the Robin Park sports arena knew much earlier this was not going to be a night of shocks.

Ms Fovargue told cheering Labour supporters: “It’s too early to tell nationally what’s happening and I think everyone is glued to their phones.

“But I’d like to thank the people of Makerfield for their confidence in me that also shows great confidence for the hard-working staff in my office who have done such a tremendous job.

“I promise to those people who put their confidence in me tonight, I will continue to be an accessible and local MP and continue to hold the regular street surgeries, to talk to people and hear what they want for their families and their communities and hear what’s important for them.

“I promise I will never take the people of Makerfield and their votes for granted. I will continue to be a strong voice locally and in parliament.”

The former shadow front-bencher received a 60 per cent share of the vote with an increased turnout of 63 per cent.

In 2015, Ms Fovargue gained a 51.8 per cent share.

The Conservative’s Adam Carney finished second with 31 per cent but, like his counterpart in Wigan, came a distant second.

Independent Bob Brierley, a ward councillor in Hindley Green, received 2,663 votes.

Speaking to the Wigan Post straight from the victory podium, Ms Fovargue added: “I have wonderful constituents. I didn’t think we would increase our majority, we don’t take the people for granted and we fight for every vote.”

Turning to the national results and the exit polls suggesting Jeremy Corbyn’s party would increase their number of MPs, Ms Fovargue said: “I think people have read our manifesto and realised that it actually offers hope.

“That’s been something that has been lacking in politics for a very long time.”