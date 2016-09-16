Aguero’s Champions League ambition

Friday’s football news from the papers and web

Daily Mirror: Sergio Aguero has reportedly signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City and promised to help them win the Champions League.

Gazzetta dello Sport: Juventus’ Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci says he was tempted at the prospect of joining City over the summer.

Daily Mail: Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent claims the Manchester United was interested in ending his career at Napoli.

Don Balon: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is apparently keen for James Rodriguez to leave the club – with Manchester United interested in the Colombian.

The Sun: Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is a January loan target for AC Milan.

The Guardian: Moussa Sissoko said Champions League football led him to turn down Everton and join Spurs.

L’Equipe: Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Spurs striker Emmanuel Adebayor is a target for Lyon.

