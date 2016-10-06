Blues’ boss to back Bonucci bid?

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Leonardo Bonucci

Thursday’s transfer news from the papers and web

Daily Telegraph: Roman Abramovich has told Chelsea boss Antonio Conte he is prepared to fund a £60m move for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

The Times: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez want £250,000 a week in wages to extend their deals at Arsenal.

The Sun: Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker is wanted by former club Hannover.

Daily Mirror: Gunners team-mate Shkodran Mustafi is determined not be affected by his £35m price tag after joining from Valencia.

Daily Express: Sunderland fear they will have to pay £10m to sign former Inter Milan midfielder Ricardo Alvarez if a Court of Arbitration ruling goes in the Italian club’s favour.

Daily Mirror: Burnley want Michael Keane to sign a new deal amid interest from Chelsea.

Cope: Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale have agreed new contracts with Real Madrid.

Daily Mail: Fernandinho is set to sign a two-year contract extension at Manchester City.

