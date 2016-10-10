Blues ready for Bonucci bid?

Eden Hazard could be offered to Juventus as part of Chelsea's bid for Leonardo Bonucci

Monday’s transfer news from the papers and web

The Sun: Chelsea are willing to offer Juventus Eden Hazard and cash for defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Metro: Nemanja Matic was spotted in Milan with his agent, fuelling speculation the midfielder will swap Stamford Bridge for Serie A.

Don Balon: The Blues and Manchester City are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who favours a move to Real Madrid.

El Mundo Deportivo: City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain were all willing to pay £170m for Barcelona striker Neymar in the summer.

The Sun: United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is interested in a move to either the USA or Germany.

The Independent: Rangers could have to pay off the rest of Joey Barton’s £2m contract if they cannot find grounds to sack him.

