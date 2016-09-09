Chelsea Keane on Clarets defender?

Friday’s football stories from the newspapers and web

Daily Mail: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is eyeing Burnley defender Michael Keane and Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson.

Corriere dello Sport: AC Milan could offer Spurs 50m euros (£42.4m) for Harry Kane in January.

The Independent: Liverpool negotiated a 30 per cent sell-on clause in the deal which took Mario Balotelli to Nice.

Daily Mirror: Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are expected to sign new contracts with Real Madrid.

Daily Mail: Roberto Martinez received a severance payment of more than £10m on being sacked by Everton.

The Times: Manchester City will lose out financially in new changes to the Champions League – which will benefit Manchester United.

Daily Mirror: Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are understood to be the leading clubs behind plans for a world super league.

Daily Star: Adnan Januzaj joined Sunderland to ‘prove to some people that they were wrong.’

