Chelsea’s Hart operation?

Tuesday’s transfer and managerial news from the papers and web

Daily Mirror: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte watched Torino play Fiorentina on Sunday, triggering speculation he make a move for England keeper Joe Hart.

The Guardian: Aston Villa want Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner as their new boss; otherwise they will try to appoint Steve Bruce.

The Times: Villa will approach Bruce but caretaker boss Steve Clarke will be allowed to pitch for the job if he impresses.

The Sun: Arsenal will offer a five-year deal to Hector Bellerin with Barcelona and Manchester City both linked with a move for the defender.

Daily Mail: Manchester United have watched Genk’s 19-year-old Jamaican winger Leon Bailey.

The Sun: The FA is exploring options to recruit a number of young foreign players who are eligible to play for England.

AS: Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, has no plans to retire soon and believes he can play for another 10 years.