Chelsea’s multi-million Milan approach?

Thursday’s transfer news from the papers and web
Daily Mail: Chelsea have bid £35m for AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli.
The Sun: West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester City’s Wilfried Bony and Juventus’ Simone Zaza.
Daily Mirror: Southampton are set to break their transfer record by signing Lille midfielder Sofiane Boufal for £20m.
Daily Telegraph: Stoke City are keen on the loan signing of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.
The Times: Bastian Schweinsteiger would have to wait until early next year to leave Manchester United for the USA or China unless his contract is cancelled early.
Daily Mirror: Arsenal face competition from Leicester City for Monaco defender Marcel Tisserand.
