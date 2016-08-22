City agree deal for Hart replacement?

Monday’s transfer news from at home and abroad
Daily Telegraph: Joe Hart is on his way out of Manchester City after they agreed a £17m deal for Barcelona keeper Claudio Bravo.
Daily Mirror: Arsenal could have to pay as much as £50m for Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi.
The Sun: Santos striker Gabriel Barbosa, who has been linked with Leicester and Manchester United, has hinted he could join Barcelona.
Daily Mirror: Danny Drinkwater will sign a new contract with Leicester this week.
Daily Star: Fulham’s Kevin McDonald has urged Ryan Sessegnon to stay at Craven Cottage despite interest from Premier League clubs.
Daily Telegraph: West Brom are interested in signing Jay Rodriguez on loan from Southampton.
Daily Mirror: LA Galaxy have ruled out a move for Joleon Lescott, who is seeking a move from Aston Villa.
