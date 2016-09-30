FA count the cost of Allardyce’s exit

Friday’s managerial and transfer stories
Daily Mail: The FA has had to throw away 4,000 T-shirts due to be given out to fans at the forthcoming game with Malta – as they contained a quote from Sam Allardyce.
Daily Telegraph: Former Schalke coach Ralf Rangnick is in the FA’s sights as a replacement for Allardyce.
Daily Mirror: Eddie Howe, Gareth Southgate and Arsene Wenger are likely to be shortlisted for the England job.
Daily Star: Also on a shortlist is USA manager Jurgen Klinsmann; he’s in a field of three should Swansea City replace Francesco Guidolin.
The Times: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants an overhaul of his squad with the club ready to revive interest in Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci.
Bild: Mesut Ozil has signed a new contract with Arsenal and will take Jack Wilshere’s number 10 shirt.
The Sun: Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keen on Celtic’s Moussa Dembele.
Daily Mail: Arjen Robben is seeking a new deal to remain with Bayern Munich.
Daily Express: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho attempted to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus when he was in charge at Chelsea last year.
