Bale’s lengthy spell on the sidelines?

Friday’s football and managerial news from at home and abroad

AS: Gareth Bale’s ankle injury means the Real Madrid forward could face a four-month absence.

The Sun: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is set to spend heavily in January’s transfer window with the defence a priority.

Daily Telegraph: Everton and West Bromwich Albion will compete for the £20m signing of United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

The Times: Arsenal will not recall Jack Wilshere from his loan at Bournemouth despite Santi Cazorla’s three-month injury absence.

Daily Mail: Manchester City have target Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk and Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho as replacements for Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure.

The Guardian: Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew’s future may be in doubt but he is making plans to sign players in January.

Daily Mirror: Should Pardew be sacked by Palace, former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini would be interested in any vacancy.