Deadline Day Countdown: August 29

Tuesday transfer stories affecting North West clubs....
Lancashire Post: Preston North End boss Alex Neil could make ‘one, potentially two’ additions to his squad before the transfer window closes.
Burnley Express: Clarets’ boss Sean Dyche is happy with the pool of strikers available to him - but could still add to it.
Morecambe Visitor: Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley has room to add one more player to his squad before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.
Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town are unlikely to bring in any more players unless they lose one of their key men.
Marca: Manchester United have been given encouragement in a potential deal for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.
The Sun: United will give full-back Luke Shaw a new deal to stop the 22-year-old leaving on a free transfer.
Daily Mirror: Manchester City are expected to make a fresh bid for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.
Daily Mail: Liverpool are still making Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk one of their transfer window priorities.
