Deadline Day Countdown: August 30

The latest transfer talk concerning the region’s clubs with deadline day 24 hours away...

Lancashire Post: Preston North End have rejected a written transfer request from Jordan Hugill.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town have received a bid from a Championship club for Devante Cole.

Burnley Express: Burnley have had an £8m offer rejected for Lorient’s Ghanaian striker Abdul Wajeed Maris.

Wigan Post: Free agent Gary Roberts has completed his move to the DW Stadium with Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) and Sam Stubbs (Crewe Alexandra) heading out on loan.

Lancashire Post: Preston North End want their only departures to be fringe players and are working on one or two possible incoming signings.

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool striker Jamille Matt has joined Grimsby Town on loan until the end of the season.

Daily Mail: West Brom’s Jonny Evans would turn down a move to Arsenal because he wants to join Manchester City.

Yahoo Sports: Liverpool have agreed to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £148m.