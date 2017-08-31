Deadline Day Countdown: August 31

The transfer stories concerning local clubs as the August window prepares to close today...

Lancashire Post: Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill continues to be linked with a move away despite the club saying he is not for sale.

Blackpool Gazette: Seasiders’ first-team coach Richie Kyle has refused to rule out any more signings at Bloomfield Road today.

Wigan Post: Latics’ boss Paul Cook is hopeful of hanging onto all of Athletic’s prize assets today.

Burnley Express: Burnley have agreed a fee in the region of £5m for Huddersfield Town striker Nakhi Wells.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town will look to replace Devante Cole should he leave the club today.

The Independent: Manchester City will make a cash offer of £70m for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

Daily Telegraph: City’s hopes of signing West Brom’s Jonny Evans are in the balance with Eliaquim Mangala not keen on moving the other way.

The Independent: Liverpool are persisting with their £74m pursuit of Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.

The Times: The Reds are also prepared to pay £75m for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.