Deadline Day Countdown: January 27

Friday’s football stories affecting clubs in the North West

Lancashire Post: Preston North End manager Simon Grayson would like to sign Robbie Keane if the deal is right.

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is looking for defensive reinforcements.

Burnley Express: Clarets’ boss Sean Dyche says the club has a chance with ‘three or four targets’ ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Lancashire Post: Other clubs are interested in loan moves for PNE pair Eoin Doyle and Stevie May.

Blackpool Gazette: Seasiders’ boss Gary Bowyer insists players won’t be signed for the sake of it.

Daily Record: Manchester United hope Paul Pogba’s friendship with Antoine Griezmann will aid the club in their pursuit of the latter.

The Times: United’s Anthony Martial is frustrated at the way he’s been treated by manager Jose Mourinho.

The Sun: United defender Matteo Darmian is eyeing a move to Inter Milan.