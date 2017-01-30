Search

Deadline Day Countdown: January 30

Clubs have until tomorrow night to do their transfer business

Monday’s transfer stories concerning clubs in the North West

Lancashire Post: Everton defender Tyrias Browning is expected to join Preston North End on loan for the rest of the season.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler expects Eggert Jonsson to leave before the window closes tomorrow.

Lancashire Post: Preston striker Eoin Doyle is understood to favour a move to Portsmouth amid interest from Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City.

Burnley Express: Burnley face a waiting game in their pursuit of Norwich City’s Robbie Brady.

Wigan Evening Post: Wigan Athletic want to keep Yanic Wildschut and are understood to have turned down £4m bids from Norwich City and Derby County.

Burnley Express: Clarets midfielder Steven Defour admits there is nothing in speculation linking him with a move to China.

Daily Star: Wayne Rooney has been given the green light by wife Coleen to take up a £140m offer to play in China.