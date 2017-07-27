France up next for England’s women

Portugal 1 England 2

Toni Duggan and Nikita Parris struck early in each half as England made it three wins from three at the Women’s European Championship to set up a blockbuster quarter-final against France.

On Sunday, England will be looking to end a winless run against France that dates back to 1974. This 2-1 victory over Portugal ensured the good work in the matches against Scotland and Spain did not go to waste as England sealed top spot in Group D.

And although it was far from a persuasive England performance, the fringe players brought in by manager Mark Sampson brought home the three points.

Duggan said: “We know how good France are and at a European Championships at the latter rounds you know you’re going to face tough opposition but with the form we’re in, I don’t think France would want to play us.”