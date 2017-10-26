Gossip: Barca back for Coutinho?

Thursday’s transfer stories claim Catalans may make a January move for Liverpool man...
El Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona are working on a January deal for Philippe Coutinho with Liverpool valuing the Brazilian at £133m.
Sky Germany: Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus, whose contract expires at the end of next season.
The Times: United boss Jose Mourinho and defender Luke Shaw are reportedly not on speaking terms because of the defender’s frustration at a lack of game time.
The Sun: Wolves’ Conor Coady is attracting interest from Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion.
Sky Sports: Spurs are monitoring Ajax duo Donny van de Beek and Justin Kluivert.
The Independent: Former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars is in line for a return to the club as director of operations.
