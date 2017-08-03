Search

Gossip: Barcelona’s lengthy shopping list?

Ousmane Dembele is one of the names being linked with Barcelona
Thursday’s football stories have no shortage of names linked with replacing Neymar....

Marca: Barcelona will replace Neymar with Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele.

Le10Sport: Alternatively, they have made contact with Monaco over a move for Kylian Mbappe.

L’Equipe: On the other hand, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris St Germain are in the race for Mbappe’s signature.

The Sun: Instead, Barcelona will use the money from Neymar’s exit to fund deals for Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho.

Daily Star: Elsewhere, Chelsea are in no rush to sell Diego Costa and will hold out for their asking price of £50m.

Daily Mirror: Virgil van Dijk is close to forcing through a move from Southampton to Liverpool.

The Guardian: Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson is likely to complete a £50m move to Everton in the next few days.

The Sun: Stoke City are planning a £15m move for Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend.

Daily Star: Jose Mourinho says Anthony Martial will not be leaving Manchester United this summer.