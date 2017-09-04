Gossip: Barkley to earn his Spurs?

Monday’s transfer speculation leads with the future of Everton midfielder....

Daily Star: Everton midfielder Ross Barkley will join Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Diario Gol: Lionel Messi is considering his future at Barcelona after Neymar’s exit and the failure to sign Philippe Coutinho and Angel di Maria.

El Mundo Deportivo: Manchester United could revive their interest in Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann whose release clause will be halved from £184m when their transfer embargo ends in January.

The Guardian: Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will revisit their interest in Monaco’s Thomas Lemar after a bid of £92m was rejected.

Daily Mirror: Wenger admitted he considered leaving Arsenal before signing his new two-year deal – and inists they can win the Premier League this season.

Tuttosport: Juventus are lining up a January move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.