Gossip: Can Liverpool keep hold of midfielder?

Friday’s football stories claim German is on an Italian shopping list...

Gazzetta dello Sport: Juventus are prepared to offer Liverpool £23m for Emre Can.

Daily Mail: Arsenal have offered Alexis Sanchez a new deal worth £300,000 a week.

Daily Telegraph: West Ham United have offered £27.1m for Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho.

Daily Mirror: The Hammers are battling Newcastle United for Brentford midfielder Jota.

Daily Star: Everton boss has warned Spurs they will not be able to sign Ross Barkley on the cheap.

Daily Mail: Spurs’ rigid pay structure means players are lining up to leave.

Daily Telegraph: Samir Nasri’s hopes of leaving Manchester City could be scuppered by their £10m-plus asking price – in addition to his £9.6m wages.