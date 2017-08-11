Gossip: Can Liverpool keep hold of midfielder?

Friday’s football stories claim German is on an Italian shopping list...
Gazzetta dello Sport: Juventus are prepared to offer Liverpool £23m for Emre Can.
Daily Mail: Arsenal have offered Alexis Sanchez a new deal worth £300,000 a week.
Daily Telegraph: West Ham United have offered £27.1m for Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho.
Daily Mirror: The Hammers are battling Newcastle United for Brentford midfielder Jota.
Daily Star: Everton boss has warned Spurs they will not be able to sign Ross Barkley on the cheap.
Daily Mail: Spurs’ rigid pay structure means players are lining up to leave.
Daily Telegraph: Samir Nasri’s hopes of leaving Manchester City could be scuppered by their £10m-plus asking price – in addition to his £9.6m wages.
