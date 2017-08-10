Gossip: Chelsea go on an Ox hunt?

Thursday’s transfer speculation links England midfielder with Stamford Bridge...
Daily Star: Chelsea have bid £35m for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Daily Mirror: Newcastle United have agreed a season-long move for Chelsea winger Kenedy.
Daily Mail: Barcelona will return with a fourth offer for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho.
The Guardian: Barcelona have been told they must pay 150m euros for Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele.
Daily Record: Paris St Germain are close to a £163m move for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe – and already have a deal in place for team-mate Fabinho.
Daily Mail: West Ham United are preparing a £25m move for Sporting Lisbon’s William Carvalho.
The Independent: Manchester United and Arsenal target Isco is close to signing a new deal with Real Madrid.
Daily Mail: Manchester United have opened talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a new contract.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.