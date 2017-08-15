Gossip: City to swoop for Sanchez?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Guardiola will make an offer for Arsenal striker....

Daily Telegraph: Manchester City will try to tempt Arsenal with a £60m offer for Alexis Sanchez.

The Times: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is at odds with the club’s hierarchy over a number of transfer targets.

Sport: Barcelona have agreed a fee of £90m with Borussia Dortmund for Ousmane Dembele.

The Sun: Marco Asensio has demanded emergency talks with Real Madrid amid interest from Arsenal.

The Guardian: Spurs officials travelled to Amsterdam on Monday to negotiate with Ajax over a move for Davinson Sanchez.

Daily Star: Stoke City striker Joselu is set to complete a £5m move to Newcastle United.

Daily Mail: Crystal Palace are looking to sign Roma keeper Lukasz Skorupski.