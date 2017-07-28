Gossip: Could Welshman Bale out of Madrid?

Friday’s football stories claim there are no guarantees over Welshman’s future in Spain...

Daily Mirror: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he cannot guarantee Manchester United target Gareth Bale will stay at the Bernabeu this summer.

The Independent: United’s hopes of signing Nemanja Matic have been boosted by Juventus turning their attention to Paris St Germain’s Blaise Matuidi.

The Sun: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is planning a £50m raid for Ross Barkley and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Times: Spurs want to sign Barkley and convert him into a central midfielder.

Daily Mirror: Roma are to make a £32m bid for Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

ESPN: Liverpool maintain Philippe Coutinho is not for sale despite interest from Barcelona.

Daily Mirror: Brighton and Hove Albion are ready to break their transfer record with an £8m move for Leicester City’s Tom Lawrence.