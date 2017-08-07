Gossip: Coutinho bound for Barcelona?

Monday’s football rumours claim Brazilian star is heading for the Camp Nou...

Daily Star: Barcelona will offer Liverpool £120m for Philippe Coutinho.

The Sun: On the other hand, Barcelona are confident of finalising a deal this week for £90m.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is prepared to give up his pursuit of Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says players will leave before the end of the transfer window.

Daily Express: Chelsea will rival Manchester United in any bid for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

Don Balon: United boss Jose Mourinho wants the club to sign Monaco defender Fabinho.

Daily Mail: Brighton and Hove Albion are closing in on a £3.5m deal for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Davy Propper.

Sky Sports: Everton boss Ronald Koeman says they are close to signing Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson.