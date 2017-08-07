Search

Gossip: Coutinho bound for Barcelona?

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is reportedly set for Spain
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is reportedly set for Spain

Monday’s football rumours claim Brazilian star is heading for the Camp Nou...

Daily Star: Barcelona will offer Liverpool £120m for Philippe Coutinho.

The Sun: On the other hand, Barcelona are confident of finalising a deal this week for £90m.

Daily Mirror: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is prepared to give up his pursuit of Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says players will leave before the end of the transfer window.

Daily Express: Chelsea will rival Manchester United in any bid for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

Don Balon: United boss Jose Mourinho wants the club to sign Monaco defender Fabinho.

Daily Mail: Brighton and Hove Albion are closing in on a £3.5m deal for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Davy Propper.

Sky Sports: Everton boss Ronald Koeman says they are close to signing Swansea City’s Gylfi Sigurdsson.