Search

Gossip: De Gea’s Madrid mission?

Stories this morning claim David de Gea wants to join Real Madrid

Stories this morning claim David de Gea wants to join Real Madrid

Friday’s football rumours claim United keeper wants a return to Spain....

Don Balon: Manchester United keeper David De Gea wants to join Real Madrid this summer.

Daily Mirror: Across Manchester, City are willing to pay almost £50m for Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy.

The Independent: City keeper Joe Hart is close to joining West Ham United on a season-long loan deal.

The Sun: Liverpool and Chelsea both want to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Bild: RB Leipzig have turned down Liverpool’s £57m offer for midfielder Naby Keita.

Daily Express: Chelsea will complete a £39.7m move for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko within the next 24 hours.

Daily Mail: Roma have offered £29m for Riyad Mahrez but Leicester City want £50m for the winger.

The Times: Spurs hope to sign Porto’s Ricardo Pereira for £22m with Kyle Walker seemingly set for Manchester City.