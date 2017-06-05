Gossip: French selection for Liverpool boss?

Monday’s football rumours claim Klopp wants to land Lyon king....

Daily Express: Liverpool will meet representatives of Alexandre Lacazette in a bid to beat Manchester United for the Lyon striker.

Daily Telegraph: RB Leipzig say Liverpool target Naby Keita is not for sale.

The Independent: Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp is also targeting Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Daily Star: Manchester City are confident of a £40m deal for Spurs defender Kyle Walker.

Daily Express: Everton are considering a move for Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy should Romelu Lukaku leave Goodison Park.

The Sun: AC Milan have contacted Celtic over a move for Moussa Dembele.

Daily Mirror: Celtic want to sign former Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts permanently.

Daily Mail: Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny is close to agreeing a £14m move to Juventus.

Daily Star: Gunners’ boss Arsene Wenger has been given £150m to spend.