Gossip: Full-back focus for Manchester clubs?

Tuesday’s transfer rumours claim Premier League pair want to reinforce their defences...
Tuttomercato: Manchester United are keen to sign Spurs’ defender Danny Rose in January.
Daily Mirror: United boss Jose Mourinho was in the crowd for Austria’s match against Serbia to watch Eintracht Frankfurt winger Mijat Gacinovic.
El Mundo Deportivo: Barcelona will meet the £89m release clause for Antoine Griezmann, who has been repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past.
The Sun: Across Manchester, injury to Benjamin Mendy means City are eyeing a £3m deal for Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam.
Daily Mirror: Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a January target for Brighton and Hove Albion.
Canal Plus: Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud confirmed he almost joined Everton over the summer.
Daily Express: Leeds United have made an offer for free agent keeper Kamil Miazek.
