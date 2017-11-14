Gossip: Gareth to Bale out of Madrid?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Welshman will be sold this summer....

AS: Real Madrid have decided to sell Gareth Bale in the summer.

The Sun: Atletico Madrid have contacted Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil to offer him a return to Spain.

The Times: Borussia Dortmund are the latest club rumoured to be interested in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Daily Mail: West Bromwich Albion have revived their interested in Fenerbahce’s Brazilian midfielder Souza.

Daily Mirror: Spurs are monitoring Watford striker Richarlison.

Daily Telegraph: Rangers are interested in Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, who is also a target for Scotland.

Daily Star: Wales boss Chris Coleman will quit if the Football Association of Wales do not offer full-time contracts to several backroom staff.