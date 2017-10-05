Search

Gossip: Kane won’t rule out Madrid move

Spurs and England striker Harry Kane
Spurs and England striker Harry Kane

Thursday’s transfer rumours lead with England striker’s reponse to La Liga speculation....

Daily Express: Spurs striker Harry Kane could ‘never rule out’ leaving for a Spanish club like Real Madrid.

Daily Mirror: Spurs will compete with Chelsea in January for the signing of Everton’s Ross Barkley.

El Gol: Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Paris St Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.

The Sun: Manchester City will beat Manchester United to the signing of England Under-21 midfielder Jack Harrison because of their ties to Harrison’s New York City side.

Transfermarketweb: United are, however, close to agreeing a new deal with midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

Calciomercato: Inter Milan are considering signing Arsenal forward Theo Walcott.