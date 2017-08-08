Gossip: Klopp to dig his heels in?

Tuesday’s transfer stories lead with Jurgen Klopp’s apparent response to Philippe Coutinho’s future...
Daily Mirror: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will refuse to sanction a deal allowing Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona.
Daily Star: Liverpool are set to resurrect a £60m move for Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk after he handed in a transfer request.
Daily Telegraph: Chelsea are interested in the defender and are hoping poor relations between Liverpool and Southampton will work in their favour.
The Sun: Southampton are planning to sign Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson as a replacement for the Dutchman.
The Times: Manchester United will bid for Gareth Bale if he is left out of Real Madrid’s Super Cup starting XI tonight.
Daily Mail: United and Chelsea are set to make bids for Paris St Germain defender Serge Aurier.
Daily Mirror: The Old Trafford club, along with Inter Milan, have reignited their interest in Spurs defender Danny Rose.
