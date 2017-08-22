Gossip: London calling for Barkley?

Tuesday’s transfer stories say there is a tug of war for the Everton midfielder....

Daily Telegraph: Spurs are preparing a £20m bid for Everton’s Ross Barkley but face competition from Chelsea.

The Sun: Atletico Madrid have ordered Diego Costa to make peace with Chelsea before they consider buying him.

Daily Mirror: Barcelona have accepted Liverpool will not sell Philippe Coutinho this month.

The Independent: Barcelona are confident Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta – who could leave for free next summer – will sign new deals.

Sky Sports: Paris St Germain are close to agreeing a season-long loan move for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

Daily Mail: Arsenal will hold talks with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this week amid uncertainty over his future.

The Independent: Manchester City are on the brink of giving up on moving for West Brom’s Jonny Evans and will bid £20m for Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson.