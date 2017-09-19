Gossip: Madrid make final Costa offer?

Tuesday’s transfer stories claim Spaniards have submitted a multi-million offer for Chelsea striker....
Marca: Atletico Madrid have given Chelsea a final offer of £57m for striker Diego Costa.
SFR Sport: Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has dealt a blow to Paris St Germain by saying he would only return to France to play for former club Lille.
Daily Star: Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere wants West Ham United to make another bid for him after failing to win back his place with the Gunners.
Daily Telegraph: Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is in line for a significant pay rise.
Daily Express: Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino says Dele Alli is not in talks over a new contract.
Daily Mail: Marouane Fellaini is yet to accept a new contract at Manchester United as his advisors hold out for a better deal.
Daily Mirror: Former coach Steve Cotterill is willing to return to Birmingham City as manager despite feeling ‘betrayed’ at Harry Redknapp taking the job ahead of him over the summer.
