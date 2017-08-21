Gossip: Messi to discuss Manchester move?

Monday’s football gossip claims Barcelona striker could be reunited with his former manager...
Daily Record: Manchester City have met Lionel Messi’s representatives to discuss the possibility of a move to the Etihad Stadium.
The Times: City’s Samir Nasri has been offered a two-year deal of £70,000 a week to join Turkish club Antalyaspor.
Daily Star: Arsenal have offered Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a four-year deal worth £125,000 a week to ward off interest from Chelsea.
ESPN FC: Manchester United expect Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sign a new contract as early as this week.
The Independent: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he must sell before he can buy.
The Guardian: Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer says Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is too expensive for him to sign.
