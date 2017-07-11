Gossip: Midfielders top Mourinho’s wishlist?

Tuesday’s transfer stories link United boss with a possible £150m spending spree....

Daily Mail: Manchester United are set to outbid Chelsea by offering more than £40m for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Daily Mirror: United boss Jose Mourinho also wants the club to offer £60m for Spurs’ Eric Dier.

The Independent: United are expected to complete a deal worth between £45m and £50m for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic within the next week.

Daily Telegraph: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will not sell striker Olivier Giroud until the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Monaco’s Thomas Lemar are resolved.

The Guardian: Chelsea are prioritising the signing of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Daily Star: Alternatively, Diego Costa is ready to make peace with manager Antonio Conte and stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Sun: Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City will compete for the signing of Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.

Marca: City are one of four clubs ready to pay the £27m release clause for Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez.

Daily Telegraph: Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has demanded the club makes an improved offer for Norwich City’s Jacob Murphy.