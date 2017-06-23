Gossip: Monaco’s Mbappe open to Gunners switch?

Friday’s football rumours claim in-demand striker hasn’t ruled out a Premier League move....

Daily Telegraph: Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe is open to the idea of joining Arsenal.

Daily Mirror: Paris St Germain have offered £119m for the 18-year-old.

The Sun: Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has asked manager Jose Mourinho to push through a move to Juventus.

Bild: Borussia Dortmund have told Liverpool they will have to pay £63m for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Daily Telegraph: The Reds have turned down Napoli’s £11m offer for defender Alberto Moreno.

Daily Mirror: Stoke City’s £12m offer for Ben Gibson is likely to be rejected as Middlesbrough want £20m for the defender.

The Sun: Spurs are ready to make a £17.5m move for Schalke’s Germany Under-21 winger Max Meyer.

The Guardian: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has told the club he wants to sign Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci or Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk.