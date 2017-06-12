Search

Gossip: Morata to move from Madrid to Manchester?

Reports say Manchester United will make an offer for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata today

Monday’s transfer stories claim Spanish striker is set for Old Trafford move...

Marca: Manchester United has convinced Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to move to Old Trafford with an offer expected today.

L’Equipe: Paris St Germain have taken a huge step towards signing Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

AS: Chelsea are favourites to sign Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.

Daily Express: Liverpool are ready to make a last attempt to stop Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from signing a new deal with Arsenal.

Daily Mirror: Joe Hart’s England career might be in jeopardy with no club offers for the Manchester City keeper after his loan spell with Torino.

The Sun: Alternatively, West Ham United are ready to make an offer for Hart.

Daily Mail: Huddersfield Town are hoping to make Reims’ defender Julian Jeanvier their first signing after Premier League promotion.

Daily Mirror: West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United are keen on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.