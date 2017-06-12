Gossip: Morata to move from Madrid to Manchester?

Monday’s transfer stories claim Spanish striker is set for Old Trafford move...

Marca: Manchester United has convinced Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to move to Old Trafford with an offer expected today.

L’Equipe: Paris St Germain have taken a huge step towards signing Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe.

AS: Chelsea are favourites to sign Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.

Daily Express: Liverpool are ready to make a last attempt to stop Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from signing a new deal with Arsenal.

Daily Mirror: Joe Hart’s England career might be in jeopardy with no club offers for the Manchester City keeper after his loan spell with Torino.

The Sun: Alternatively, West Ham United are ready to make an offer for Hart.

Daily Mail: Huddersfield Town are hoping to make Reims’ defender Julian Jeanvier their first signing after Premier League promotion.

Daily Mirror: West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United are keen on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.