Gossip: Mour worries for United?

Thursday’s football stories claim the Old Trafford board is concerned about their manager’s future....

The Sun: Manchester United fear manager Jose Mourinho is ready to quit in the summer and join Paris St Germain.

Daily Mirror: Alternatively, Mourinho is keen to bolster his squad in January and is targeting Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

Diario Gol: Real Madrid have made Spurs’ Harry Kane their top target to replace Karim Benzema.

Daily Star: Arsenal have set an asking price of £30m for midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Daily Mirror: Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer, Sergio Aguero, revealed he intends to leave the club in 2019 and join Independiente.

Daily Mail: City team-mate Gabriel Jesus will be offered a new deal worth £100,000 a week.

Le 10 Sport: Neymar is reportedly trying to encourage Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho to join him at Paris St Germain.