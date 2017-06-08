Gossip: Mourinho’s final move for Morata?

Thursday’s transfer rumours claim Manchester United will make a ‘take it or leave it’ bid for striker....

Daily Mirror: Manchester United will make one final bid of £60m for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Marca: United keeper David de Gea will not be moving to Madrid as they have decided to retain keepers Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla.

Daily Express: Wayne Rooney has indicated he is not prepared to take a drop in salary to leave Old Trafford and stay in England.

The Sun: Chelsea will offer £48m and Nemanja Matic to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

The Independent: Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter, who would be available for around £15m.

Le Parisien: In-demand Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe will sign a new deal with the club.

Don Balon: Alternatively, Real Madrid are prepared to sell Gareth Bale to fund a move for the striker.

Daily Mirror: Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is Barcelona’s top transfer target.

Daily Telegraph: Manchester City are prepared to sell Fabian Delph but want a fee of around £12m.

The Sun: West Bromwich Albion are considering a move for Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone.