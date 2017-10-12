Gossip: Mourinho’s mega money deal?

Thursday’s football gossip claims United boss is set for a lucrative contract...

The Sun: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to sign a £65m, five-year contract.

Daily Mirror: United midfielder Juan Mata has turned down a chance to move to the Chinese Super League.

The Guardian: Barcelona’s chief executive says they are prepared to make another attempt to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho in January.

The Independent: Liverpool will continue refusing to negotiate with Barcelona over any deal for the Brazilian.

El Mundo Deportivo: On the other hand, they will allow Coutinho to leave in a deal worth £98.6m.

Daily Mirror: Jack Wilshere is considering leaving Arsenal in January in a bid to boost his World Cup chances.

The Independent: Crystal Palace will resist any renewed interest from Leicester City for Andros Townsend.

The Sun: On the other hand, Palace may be prepared to sell Townsend to fund a capture of a striker.